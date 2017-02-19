EU revises up eurozone economic outlook

Brussels

Economic growth in the 19-country eurozone is expected to speed up due to better-than-expected performance despite uncertainties sparked by Brexit this year and headwinds from its transatlantic ties.

The gross domestic product (GDP) across the single currency bloc was projected to stand at 1.6 percent this year and 1.8 percent for 2018, said the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, in its winter economic forecast.

The readings were slightly revised up from the previous economic forecast published three months ago, in which the eurozone’s GDP was predicted to grow by 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent in 2017 and 2018.—Xinhua