EU gives $4.5m for drought-hit areas of Sindh

Islamabad

The European Union has contributed critical funds to enable livelihoods and nutrition programme run by United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to continue in the hardest-hit drought areas of Sindh Province Pakistan. According to press release, the contribution of $4.5 million from the European Commission Humanitarian aid and Civil Protection Department (ECHO) is being used to assist the recovery and stabilization of people affected by food insecurity and drought.

The funds will also help provide nutrition support thus preventing further deterioration as well as develop households capacity to strengthen their economic recovery. The most vulnerable household in terms of malnutrition and livestock/yields losses, are being prioritised”, said Country Director Finbarr Curran.” We know that in some areas 37 per cent of deaths recorded were childern.100 per cent household experienced moderate drought 83.8 percent faced extreme water scarcity and 27.7 percent do not have access to safe water sources.—APP