Islamabad

The European Union has contributed critical funds to enable livelihoods and nutrition programme run by United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to continue in the hardest-hit drought areas of Sindh Province Pakistan.

According to press release, the contribution of realy US$ 4.5 million from the European Commission Humanitarian aid and Civil Protection Department (ECHO) is being used to assist teh recovery and stablization of people affected by food insecurity and drought.

The funds will also help provide nutition support thus preventing further deteioration as well as develop households capacity to strenghten their economic recovery.

The most vulerable household in terms of malnutrition and livestock/yields losses, are being prioritized”, said Country Director Finbarr Curran.” We know that in some areas 37 percent of deaths recorded were childern.100 percent household experienced moderate drought 83.8 percent faced exterme water sacncity and 27.7 percent do not have access to safe water sources

Life saving nutrition-spefic activities in Sindh focus on community Management for Acute Malnutrition and Infant Young Child Feeding using specialized nutritions products.

Treatment is provided to around 1,9000 moderate cute malnourished childern of 6-59 months and 18,000 acutely malnourshied pregnant and nursing women. Activities also include improving the behaviour and practies of those caring for young childern.—APP