EU envoy, Finance Minister exchange views on bilateral trade

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Ambassador of European Union Jean-Francois Cautain and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Monday, exchanged of views on Pak-EU economic cooperation, especially in the context of important agreements currently under discussion between the two sides.

Finance Minister deeply appreciated the continued support that EU has extended to Pakistan in various areas. He assured all out support to Jean-Cautain in his endeavours for enhancing Pak-EU economic partnership.

The EU ambassador thanked the Minister for supporting the initiatives of the EU mission in Pakistan for enhancing the mutual relationship.

The Ambassador informed the Minister of the EU’s intention of supporting nutrition in Sindh and apprised him of the discussions held with federal and provincial governments in this regard. He also stated that EU was willing to support the Election Commission of Pakistan in implementing electoral reforms.

The Minister appreciated the offer of cooperation and said that the Ministry of Finance would extend all possible cooperation in this regard. He informed the Ambassador that the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms had carried out extensive work with the aim of improving and consolidating various election related laws into a single law.

The Committee was represented by all the Parliamentary parties and had been able to develop consensus on most of the issues. He said that the work of the Committee was in final stages and once approved the new legislation would mark a major improvement in the election process in the country. The new reforms will make the election process much more transparent.