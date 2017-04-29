EU defence cooperation speeding up: Mogherini

Brussels

EU defence integration is advancing faster than in other areas and could see key decisions made this year to boost cooperation, diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said Friday.

Led by France and Germany, the European Union has identified defence cooperation as a key area for rebooting the crisis-hit bloc after Britain’s traumatic vote to leave.

“This is one of the fields where European Union integration is advancing the most,” Mogherini said after EU defence ministers met in Malta.

Ministers would review progress in May and then it would be up to EU leaders meeting in June, or later in the year, to take “bold decisions if we want to deliver on defence and security,” she said.

This could include efforts to relaunch a so-called rapid response force, which was approved as a rotating battle group led by member states a decade ago but never deployed, Mogherini told reporters.—Agencies