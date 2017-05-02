EU chiefs wants to meet Erdogan at NATO summit

Our Correspondent

Brussels

The EU’s top officials will seek a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit next month amid mounting tensions with Ankara, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday.

She said Tusk “told us today that he was going to ask for a meeting with President Erdogan, along with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, during the NATO summit” in Brussels on May 25.

“Mr Tusk indicated he was going to consult us about this subject beforehand, which I welcome,” the German leader said.

Erdogan, whose country is a key NATO member bordering the Middle East, is due to attend the 28-nation NATO summit, which is also set to welcome US President Donald Trump for the first time.

Merkel told the German parliament on Thursday that both German-Turkish and European-Turkish ties had been “severely hit” in the last few weeks as Erdogan continued his crackdown after a failed coup attempt last July.—Agencies