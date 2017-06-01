EU announces over 44m Euros to help people

Islamabad

The European Commission has announced humanitarian assistance of over 44 million Euros to help people in need in south-west and Central Asia, who continue to face the consequences of years of conflicts and displacement, as well as recurrent natural disasters, the Commission announced on its website.

The funding will support Afghan refugees and their families in Iran and Pakistan, help victims of conflict in Afghanistan, and improve disaster risk management in Central Asia.

“The EU’s assistance announced today will help hundreds of thousands of people affected by conflicts and natural disasters in south-west and Central Asia. I was recently in the region and saw first-hand the humanitarian needs. Children always suffer the most in long-lasting crises which is why a significant part this funding will also focus on education in emergencies. Investing in children’s future is crucial for the stabilisation of the entire region,” Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said.

The Commissioner made the announcement as he met with UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan, Neil Buhne on Tuesday.

Some 25.5 mln Euros will help internally displaced people in Afghanistan who have fled conflict or been injured, as well as the most vulnerable Afghan refugees returning to their country. The assistance will focus on areas such as protection, food, emergency shelter, health, water, hygiene and sanitation.—NNI