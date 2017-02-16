ETPB to establish two varsities in Taxila, Nankana Sahib

Islamabad

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq Thursday said Gandhara International University in Taxila and Baba Guru Nanak University would be established in Nankana Sahib.

Briefing members of National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony here, he said he held a meeting with Chairman Higher Eduction Commission (HEC), who agreed to extend assistance for the educational projects.

He said land for the university in Nankana Sahib has been acquired and the project has been approved by the federal government and Rs. 200 million had been allocated for the university. Siddiqul Farooq said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given the go-ahead for the Gandhara university.

The university will promote research on Buddhist culture and help boost religious tourism. He said that the Buddhist civilization in Pakistan extends from Taxila, Peshawar, Mardan, Swat to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tourists from China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand were keen to visit Buddhist sites in different parts of Pakistan. He said ambassadors from many countries have assured of their support for the projects.

Sikh community was also willing to provide help for the projects of welfare of minorities. He mentioned visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 900-year old Katas Raj temple, one of the holiest sites for Hindus, in district Chakwal.—APP