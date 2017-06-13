ET&NC dept recovered Rs50560m

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Kumar Chawla has said that the department recovered Rs.50560.663 millions during current fiscal year from June 2016 to May 2017, while in the same period Rs.43324.898 millions were recovered during last financial year.

Presiding over a departmental meeting in his office here on Monday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that it was our good efforts that have enabled us to get our targets earlier. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh and Director General ET&NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, also attended the meeting. The DG, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, while briefing the meeting, told that in term of motor vehicle tax Rs.5493.808 millions were recovered while in the same period Rs.4681.527 millions were collected during last year i.e 2016-17. He added, “Rs.35749.033 millions have been recovered in term of infrastructure cess, Rs.149.375 millions in term of cotton fee, and Rs.319.702 millions in term of professional tax and Rs.1778 millions in term of property tax while the remaining amount was recovered in term of other taxes. —INP