Etihad airways to offer free stopovers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will offer one night’s free accommodation at the Radisson Blu hotel on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, to all guests travelling in Economy Class from Pakistan, the Middle East, and Africa. The offer is valid till 15 September 2017. Mohammad Al Bulooki, Executive Vice President Commercial – Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad Airways is delighted to invite guests to experience Abu Dhabi for themselves. The capital of the United Arab Emirates has so much to offer all types of travelers, whether they look forward to experiencing culture, a beach break or sports and adventure. This offer is for guests to make time to explore the many attractions Abu Dhabi has to offer during their stopover. The beautiful desert; a visit to the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – among the world’s biggest; a tour of the many attractions on Yas Island, Etihad Airways has been running stopover programmes since 2011, and offering guests a variety of services including airport meet & assist, transportation, accommodation, tours, and visa processing services. More than 4.4 million guest arrivals were recorded in Abu Dhabi in 2016, proving that the emirate is becoming a favourite hub for stopovers. Guests can take advantage of world-famous leisure and business attractions.