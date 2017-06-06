Etihad Airways offer free stop over to passengers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will offer one night’s free accommodation at the Radisson Blu hotel on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, to all guests travelling in economy class from Pakistan, the Middle East, and Africa. The offer is valid till 15 September 2017. In Pakistan, Etihad airways flights are taken off from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. So all customers travelling Economy Class can now avail this revolutionary offer and win a night’s free accommodation and experience ‘high life Dubai’.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Executive Vice President Commercial – Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad Airways is delighted to invite guests to experience Abu Dhabi for themselves.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates has so much to offer all types of travelers, whether they look forward to experiencing culture, a beach break or sports and adventure. “As the national airline, Etihad Airways is an integral part of this incredible city and those who transit through Abu Dhabi should be encouraged by us to experience it. This offer is for guests to make time to explore the many attractions Abu Dhabi has to offer during their stopover. The beautiful desert; a visit to the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – among the world’s biggest; a tour of the many attractions on Yas Island, or sampling the emirate’s world class hotels and restaurants are all part of the Abu Dhabi experience.”.