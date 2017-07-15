ETEA entrance test tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Around 17000 candidates will appear for the EATA entry test for the admission in different undergraduate engineering and non-engineering disciplines of University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar to be held on 16 th July, 2017.

The test will be held simultaneously at Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, and D.I. Khan Centers. In Peshawar the test will be held at Peshawar University Cricket Ground opposite to KMC and Islamia Collegiate Hockey Ground.

The Gates at various centers will open at 6:00AM and will be closed at 8:00AM while test will begin at 9:00AM. No candidate will be allowed to enter the test arena without the Entrance Test Admit Card, issued online. Similarly, use of mobile phone, camera, calculator and other electronic devices is strictly prohibited.