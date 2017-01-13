Estate officer nabbed red-handed

Staff Reporter

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, in a trap raid at a local hotel in Gujranwala, arrested Mirza Babur, an estate officer, Gujranwala Development Authority, taking bribe red-handed from a citizen, and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

According to details, Mirza Babur had demanded gratification from one Mazhar Saeed for hiring official shop of GDA at Trust Plaza, Gujranwala. Mazhar lodged a complaint with the regional director Anti-Corruption Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, who ordered for the arrest the accused in a trap raid.

Circle Officer ACE Gujranwala Ashfaq Rasool conducted a raid at a hotel in Lorri Adda and arrested Mirza Babur while taking bribe from the complainant.

Magistrate Ali Meeran supervised the raid and recovered Rs 10,000, the gratification amount, from the accused.