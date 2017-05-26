Establishment of Halal Food Centre under CPEC

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a meeting on “Establishment of Halal Food Center under CPEC”.

HEC Advisor (CPEC) Lt Gen Muhammad Asghar (retd) and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha co-chaired the meeting and sought suggestions and technical inputs from the stakeholders about the establishment of Halal Food Center. UVAS faculty members and stakeholders attended the meeting.

Lt-Gen Muhammad Asghar gave a presentation on the vision, mission and planning parameters, seven pillars of priority of CPEC, construction of an integrated transport system, energy related infrastructure, industries and industrial parks, agriculture development and poverty alleviation, tourism, cooperation in the areas concerning peoples livelihood and non-government exchange and financial cooperation, etc.

Prof Pasha gave a presentation on the proposed “Integrated Research Centre for Hilal Food Sciences, Technology and Management.” He said the centre will help exactly estimate the Pakistan Halal potential, challenges and opportunities, produce skilled manpower to meet industrial requirement and needs and will also anticipate, analyze and solve decision making problems, besides conducting various training programmes.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the UVAS is closely working with the industry for quality education and research and solving various industry issues regarding poultry disease, management to enhance poultry production. He said that the UVAS and PPA are equally focusing on eradicating malnutrition issues through a healthy nutrition programme being run in the surrounding area schools of UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki.

He said that under this programme an egg and drum stick (meat) is being provided to children to attract them to schools to improve their health and with each passing day the strength of students is increasing rapidly. He said Chairman PPA Dr Karim Bhatti appreciated the work of UVAS Business School and said the university is working closely with allied industries in solution to various problems.