Establishment of 4 new NTU campuses on cards

Islamabad

The government is going to establish four new sub-campuses of National Textile University (NTU), one in each province in order to produce skilled human resource for the development of the sector in the country.

These sub-campuses will be established in cotton growing areas of the provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Talking to APP, an official of Ministry of Textile Industry said these sub-campuses would be established in Gujarnwala, Sukkhar, Dara Ismail Khan and Quetta.

The NTU had already started work on the establishment of NTU sub-campus Karachi and it would be operational by this year as regular classes for different degree programmes would also be started soon, he added.

He informed that the local government of Dara Ismail Khan had completed the land accusation process for the construction of the university, where as the chief secretaries of other provinces were directed to expedite the land accusation process to establish the universities in their respective regions.

He said the main aim of establishment of these sub- campuses was to exploit the potential of actual cotton crop production by promoting the crop growing areas of the country.

The other objective of the initiatives was to increase the cotton crop value addition by providing the industrial sector a professional and skilled labor force to enhance the textile exports from the country, he added. The official said these campuses would start different programmes for textile designing and allied sciences including designing, processing and color chemistry.

The universities would also start degree level programmes for fiber technology and other technological skill development to provide the highly qualified and trained work force for the domestic textile sector in the country, he added.

He said the establishment of new campuses of the textile university would also help to enhance the skilled human resource of the provinces, which would also translate into the increase of the domestic textile exports.—APP