Escalated load-shedding

The government, using the pretext of no load shedding during two hours of Sehri and two hours of Iftari, has escalated the load-shedding to one hour on and one hour off of supply throughout the day and night (amounting to 10 hours of blackouts) putting the people to extreme hardship. Then it is said that the areas where bills default is 50%, there will be maximum load shedding. But the biggest defaulter is the government itself and it owes to the electricity department arrears worth 350 billion rupees.

Thus it is the government offices that should be deprived of electricity and not the common man who usually pays his bills regularly, while the high government officials not only enjoy their air conditioned offices but also their residences totally free of cost. Moreover, it is a well known fact that electricity cannot be stolen without the complicity of the electricity officials themselves. The electricity administrators of areas where electricity theft is high should be taken to task instead of punishing the other 50% consumers who have been regular in paying their bills.

MUHAMMAD AKRAM

Muzaffargarh

Related