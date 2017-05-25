ERRA signs agreement with Turkish firm for construction of SFD projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

ERRA on behalf of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) signed a contract worth Rs. 8 billion with a Turkish firm Siyah Kalem for reconstruction of four major projects in the earthquake affected areas of KPK and Azad Kashmir.

The projects include completion of King Abdullah University Chattar Kalas AJK, Ayub Medical Institute residential flats Abbotabad KP, and remaining work of District Complex Bagh and Rawalakot AJK.

The contract was signed between ERRA as employer on behalf of SFD, where Al-Teraz consulting firm will finalize the designs, and projects will be implemented by the contractor Siyah Kalem, a Turkish contracting firm in close consultation with ERRA.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Raid Bin Abdullah Al-Gahmdi Head of Political and Economic Affairs, Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, ERRA officials and the representatives of the consultant firm Al-Teraz.

The contract was signed by Deputy Chairman ERRA Brig Abu Bakr Amin Bajwa and Mr. Ibrahim Cetin Ozdenir from Siyah Kalem.