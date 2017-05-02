Ericsson sees business opportunities worth $54b in 5G

Dubai

The business opportunities for information and communication technology (ICT) players of leveraging fifth-generation (5G) wireless mobile phone technology to digitalise industries is estimated to be $53.6 billion (Dh196.7 billion) by 2026 in the Middle East and North Africa region, an Ericsson executive said on Monday. Belgin Caglar, Ericsson’s campaigns and demands generation manager for Middle East and Africa, said that there is a huge opportunity for telecom operators who address digitalisation, and foresee a revenue potential of $25 billion in the region by 2026. It is the evolution of 4G with faster speeds of 10Gbps and a latency of one millisecond compared to 100Mbps speed and a latency of 40 milliseconds with 4G.—AFP