Erdogan’s warning to West

TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a plain talk has asked Western leaders to make a choice between Turkey and terrorists organisations. In an article he wrote for a British daily, Erdogan said there is no way to sugar-coat this betrayal of Turkey’s friendship, adding that it was incompatible with bilateral relations and fundamental values alike.

The Turkish leader is justified in complaining about Western double standards on the issue of fight against extremism and terrorism. The West has been selective in condemning and fighting terrorism as focus has entirely been on those groups and elements that attack or target its interests while those harming interests of Muslim countries and weaker nations are not only spared but in some case financed, trained and armed to expand their dastardly activities. Turkish leadership accuses that Gulenist Terror Group and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016 in which 250 people were killed and near 2200 others injured. Erdogan has been making call for bringing the terror group and its leader to justice but there is no cooperation or positive response from the West especially the United States and instead it is being interpreted as an issue of human rights. The United States and other Western countries have been resorting to merciless bombing in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria on the pretext of targeting terrorists but they are unwilling to act against those killing innocent people in countries like Pakistan and Turkey. This is simply unacceptable.

Related