Observer Report

Ankara

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday extended greetings to the people of Pakistan on the country’s 70th Independence Day.

In a message posted to Twitter, the Turkish president said, “best wishes to the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan and all its people.”

The founder of the Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) also said Long-Live Pakistan (#Pakistan Zindabad) in his Twitter message.