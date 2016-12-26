Erdogan support for Syrian unity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday emphatically supported the unity of Syria — badly ravaged by 5-year civil war so much so that the country is now being described as living hell. In this context, statement of the Turkish president strongly opposing the creation of new state in Northern Syria indeed shows his desire for return of peace and normalcy to the country as bifurcation of Syria will not help in bringing any improvement but further aggravate the situation with repercussions for the whole region.

Being a neighbouring country, Turkey is already faced with spill over effects and danger of Syrian war. In recent times, it has seen a spate of terrorist attacks killing hundreds of people. Therefore, concerns of the Turkish president regarding the situation in Syria and especially presence of terrorist elements in Northern Syria are genuine and we hope that along with some other influential Muslim countries, Erdogan will play more proactive role for the early resolution of this conflict. Given the prolonged sufferings of the Syrian people, important capitals also need to show maturity and responsibility by putting an end to fighting the proxy war on the Syrian land. Like any other conflict, the solution of Syrian crisis also lies only in dialogue and reconciliation process between Syrian government and the opposition. So far efforts in this regard have failed to produce any results but with sincerity of purpose, a peace agreement can be struck between warring parties, following which efforts would also be required to purge the land from terrorist elements which have made their ways into different parts of the country. In this whole scenario, the role of Turkish government will remain very important, as it has provided refuge to most of the Syrians than any other country. For the sake of peace in his own country as well as in the region, we will urge Turkish president to engage deeply with other countries to find a permanent solution to the crisis.

