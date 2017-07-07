Erdogan reaffirms Turkey’s support to Qatar

Akhtar Jamal

Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again reaffirmed Turkey’s support to Qatar in its dispute with four other Arab states and said their demands were unacceptable.

In an exclusive interview with French TV President Erdogan said: “When it comes to this list of 13 items … it’s not acceptable under any circumstances,” Erdogan said in an interview with France 24 television.

President Erdogan maintained that “some of the terms were tantamount to “stripping” Qatar of its statehood”.

Turkish official Radio and Television (TRT) has quoted President Erdogan as saying that “We remain loyal to our agreement with Qatar but if they requests us to leave, we will not stay where we are not wanted,” he said through an interpreter, adding there had been no such request.

“Among the demands presented to Qatar by four Gulf States are also to end an accord under which Turkey maintains a military base in the Qatar. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and allying with regional foe Iran, charges Doha denies, and have cut diplomatic and commercial ties.

At a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday, the four nations’ foreign ministers refrained from slapping further sanctions on Qatar but voiced disappointment at Doha’s failure to comply with their 13 demands after the expiry of the deadline.