Hamburg

The meeting of Turkish and Russian presidents has started Saturday within the scope of G20 Hamburg Summit in Germany.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov also participate in the meeting along with other officials from both sides.

The leaders of world’s 20 major economies are holding the two-day summit in Hamburg where they discuss the global economy, climate change, the fight against terrorism and other international issues. —Agencies