Erdogan due in Kuwait on Tuesday

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Kuwait on Tuesday to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony of a Turkish company constructing a new main terminal in the Kuwait International Airport.

According to the Turkish presidency’s press center on Sunday, Erdogan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah will hold a tete-a-tete meeting.

The leaders will discuss regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations to seek further cooperation, the press center said.

In 2015, Limak won the tender for construction of a new terminal at the airport for a total cost of $4.3 billion — the largest tender won abroad in a single package by Turkish contractors.—Agencies