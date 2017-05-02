Erdogan calls a spade a spade

TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdogan minces no words when highlighting the problems faced by Muslim Ummah. In fact over the years, he has emerged as a towering and visionary leader in Muslim world who not only feels but also candidly speaks about the Muslims facing oppression at the hands of tyrant forces.

In an interview on the eve of his visit to New Delhi, the Turkish Prime Minister once again emphasised aspirations of innocent and defenceless Kashmiri people who over the last many decades are facing uninterrupted repression at the hands of Indian forces. Erdogan while hinting at playing the role of a mediator pointed out that if lingering disputes were not addressed, it would hurt the future generations. “Extending conflicts, extending questions and carrying these questions to the future will be unfair to future generations because they will have to pay the price.” The very words reflect the pain Erdogan feels for the Kashmiri people and we are confident that during parleys with Indian leadership, he will use his influence and persuade Modi to follow the course of negotiations for resolution of this decades-old dispute. In fact, Turkey as well as some other influential countries including from the Gulf can play an important role in easing the current tension between Pakistan and India and they can encourage the two countries to engage in productive dialogue process which is the only way forward to sort out all outstanding disputes. We are living in an interdependent world and given the economic relations India has with some important Muslim capitals, these countries can use their clout on New Delhi to opt for serious dialogue instead of futile confrontation. The Indian side will also have to understand that tension in relations or playing proxies against Pakistan is not in anybody’s interests. In fact there are greater dividends for both the countries to live in a peaceful environment as conflicts and hostilities give nothing but death, destruction, disease and deprivation. Whether Modi listens to words of advice of Turkish President is yet to be seen but he must understand that bloodshed and restrictions on Kashmiri people will not help him win hearts and minds but further fuel anti-India sentiments in the Valley.

