Erasmus, Kettleborough to umpire India-Pakistan final

London

South Africa’s Marais Erasmus and England’s Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the Champions Trophy final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Friday. Both officials are known for their calm demeanour, a quality that could come in useful with a capacity and raucous crowd expected at The Oval in south London on Sunday when India and Pakistan meet in the latest edition of international cricket’s most high-profile clash. Erasmus, a 53-year-old former Boland fast-medium bowler, will be standing in his 71st one-day international, having officiated during Pakistan’s eight-wicket semi-final win over tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday. Sunday’s match will be the 44-year-old Kettleborough’s 72nd ODI as an umpire. The former Yorkshire and Middlesex batsman was in the middle for Thursday’s second semi-final, when title-holders India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets at Edgbaston. Australia’s Rod Tucker will be the television umpire on Sunday, with Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena the reserve official. Both Tucker and Dharmasena stood in each of the semi-finals. David Boon, the former Australia batsman, will be the match referee for the final, which marks the conclusion of a tournament featuring the world’s top eight ODI sides. Unlike four years ago, when India won the title by beating England in an Edgbaston match reduced to 20 overs per side by rain, a reserve day for the final has been scheduled in the event of bad weather. India began their title defence with a 124-run thrashing of Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4. Jun 18: Champions Trophy final, The Oval (0930 GMT start) Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG), TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS), Match referee: David Boon (AUS), Reserve umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI).—AFP