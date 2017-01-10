Eradicate religious extremism

Salma Saleem

Islamabad

The biggest problem in Pakistan is religious fundamentalism. There is no doubt that the current expression of religious militancy is a major problem for the country. Just like there was never any doubt that sectarian, strife in the 90’s was damaging and dangerous. Religious extremism in Pakistan has not developed in few days and months but it took years. It flourished by so-called leaders of religious and political parties under state patronage. Due to carelessness of our rulers and lack of awareness in our people, this issue has become deadly for Pakistan. According to recent American survey on perception of Pakistani people toward religious extremism, 66% Pakistani consider religious extremism as a threat to them. Western imperialism was also responsible for religious extremism during the cold war West evolved a strategy to counter Soviet Union for which alliances were forged especially with Muslim countries. The soviet invasion of Afghanistan had a profound impact in the region. Ironically, the West particularly the US stirred up religious sentiments all over the Islamic world. Certain elements took full advantages of Islamic fervour that was generated by the Afghan war and a number of sect and cults with militants emerged. Islam accepts the diversity of beliefs and values as an inescapable fact. It abhors all forms of extremism and enjoins its followers to respect differences of opinion. It also lays emphasis on coexistence and mutual tolerance for peace and harmony in the world. Regretfully, religious extremists have blurred the picture of Islam by destroying its teachings. The point is that religious extremism can never be accepted and condoned. It is time to get rid of extremism and hatred.