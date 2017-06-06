Er Rashid condemns Islamabad police action

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed has condemned the use of force against masses and sought stern action against those misusing their authority to curb the people’s rights.

Er Rashid in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Cops have unleashed a reign of terror in the entire Islamabad town and treat themselves beyond accountability. It is most condemnable that heavy shelling led to the damage of nearly one dozen shops and other establishments, he said.—KMS