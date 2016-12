Srinagar

The member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, spent a bone-chilling cold night in open sky to oppose issuance of domicile certificates to non-local Kashmiris in Jammu region.

Engineer Abdur Rasheed along with his party activists held a sit-in exactly outside puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s residence on Gupkar Road. The temperature in Srinagar during the night was recorded at minus 4.4 degree Celsius.—KMS