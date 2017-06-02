Equality among citizens must for rule of law, justice in society: Speakers

Zubair Qureshi

Rule of the law and equality in all spheres of life entails an important principle of equal status of citizenship in society and media plays an effective role to promote equality of citizenship in society. This was stated during a media orientation dialogue on “Charter of Demands: Equality of Citizenship” organized by Centre for Civic Education Pakistan here on Thursday.

The event was attended by media persons including analyst/anchor person Aoun Sahi, columnist & writer Dr. Nadeem Omar, Norwegian social scientist/writer Atle Hetland, political analyst from Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani, Director Devom Munir Ahmed, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Murtaza Noor and analyst Tahir Malik from National University of Modern Languages Islamabad.

The speakers were of the view that Pakistan was created as a separate federal country in 1947 on the basis of protecting the rights of Muslim minorities and rights of federating units in United India. The Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his speech during the inaugural session of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan presented his vision where equality of all citizens was emphasized.

His statement provides a complete framework of protecting the rights of all citizens of Pakistan without any discrimination of religion and race. They also demanded for effective implementation of charter of demands to ensure equality of citizenship in Pakistan. Murtaza Noor said the Constitution of Pakistan clearly stipulates that adequate provisions shall be made for the minorities to profess and practice freely their religions. In addition, Articles No. 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 36 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantee equal citizenship and protection of rights of minorities. Aoun Shai said the challenges to equality of citizenship could be effectively addressed through inclusion of topics related to equality of citizenship, review of the constitutional and legal instruments that put religious minorities in a disadvantageous position and vulnerable situations and adoption of ‘inclusive culture’ by the political parties at the federal, provincial and local levels.

Liaquat Shahwani said It is high time for meaningful reforms and concrete steps to improve the conditions of religious minorities in Pakistan through recognizing their historic contributions in the creation of Pakistan, remembering the un-sung heroes of freedom struggle hailing from religious minorities and recalling the pledge of ‘equality based citizenship’ made by the founding father of Pakistan, Dr. Nadeem Omar stressed upon need for political and electoral reforms to ensure effective and expanded participation of religious minorities. He also underlined the importance of individual and collective efforts to promote the values of peace and tolerance in Pakistan society.

Tahir Malik emphasized over changes in curriculum and inclusion of topics related to equality of citizenship and fundamental constitutional rights for promoting active and responsible citizenship among youth. While sharing international and Norwegian experience of equality of citizenship, Atle Hetland highlighted the importance of protection of rights of minorities to promote peace and harmony in the society. Mr. Munir Ahmed gave references and examples from past history regarding co-existence and respecting one another religions. He said that collaborative efforts could be greatly helpful in promoting culture of tolerance and peace.

A photo exhibition on the topic of equality of citizenship was also organized for the participants. Earlier, same photo exhibition was also organized at Preston University of Islamabad which was inaugurated by Chairman Academy of Letters Dr. Qasim Bughio.