EPZA attains 11pc higher exports in 2016-17: Minister

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) achieved 11 percent higher exports volume in 2016-17 as compared to the previous fiscal year, said Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, on Wednesday. Talking to newspersons during a visit to EPZA here, he praised the role of the EPZA towards the exports of the country. The minister said that the present government through its successful economic diplomacy has taken important steps on a priority basis for enhancing exports of the country.

He said that the Federal government is committed towards the development of Gwadar Zone and that a consultative committee forum to this effect has already been set up.

Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi urged the management of the EPZA to extend full cooperation to investors for the economic development of the country. EPZA Chairman Moshin S. Haqqani briefed the minister about the organisation and ongoing development works.

The minister directed that every step be taken for the early completion of development works.