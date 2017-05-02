EPA wants NEQs compliance

Peshawar

Environment Protection Agency (EPA) KP has taken action against a number of marble units and printing presses in Peshawar over non-compliance of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQs).

‘The action was taken as part of regular monitoring of industrial units over compliance of NEQS,’ said Director General EPA KP, Dr. Muhammad Bashir. Talking to APP, DG EPA said he issued Environment Protection Order (EPO) to 61 marble units at Warsak road and seven printing presses in city area, directing them to stop activities due to discharge of untreated effluents and creation of noise pollution, respectively.

Dr. Bashir said two teams were constituted for inspection of marble units and printing press. One team took action against different printing press machines at Jangi Mohalla, Qissa Khawani Bazar and the other team raided different marble units at Warsak road.

The EPA team was accompanied by officials of District Administration of Peshawar, adds Director General EPA. The team inspecting marble units, found eight units in compliance of Environmental Protection Order (EPO) while fifteen were found in violation and were sealed on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 61 EPOs were issued to different marble units of Warsak road by EPA out of which 23 were checked and remaining will be inspected on working day of coming week.

The EPA team visiting printing presses found three presses violating NEQs by creating noise pollution and were sealed on the spot. While owners of remaining four presses have sought 24 hours time for EPO compliance from the district government.—APP