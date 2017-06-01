EOBI disburses Rs. 17,921.699m from July 2016 to March 2017

Islamabad

Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) disbursed an amount of Rs. 17,921.699 million among 405,460 beneficiaries through various programmes from July 2016 to March 2017. EOBI distributed Rs. 11,278.511 million under Old-age pension programme among 248,740 million beneficiaries while Rs.6,326.908 million under survivors’s pension project among 148,829 people while Rs. 245.444 million under invalidity pension among 5,660 persons and Rs. 70.836 million among 2,231 beneficiaries during the said period. Under EOBI pensions are paid on monthly basis. The minimum pension is Rs. 5,250/- per month which may raise upto Rs. 10,920/- depending upon the period of insurance and wages of the insured person @ Rs. 13,000/-, official sources told APP. Old-age grant is paid in lump sum equal to one month’s average wages of the insured person for every completed year of insurable employment. Furthermore, it is planned that 24,050 more beneficiaries will take benefits from the EOBI up to June 2017 for which an additional amount of Rs. 6,728.3 million has been allocated for Old-Age Pension, Survivors Pension, Invalidity Pension and Old-Age Grants.—APP