Envoys of Kuwait, Tunisia discuss parliamentary, economic ties with NA Speaker

Muhammad Arshad

Ambassadors of Kuwait and Tunisia, Wednesday, discussed Wide range of issues including enhancing parliamentary and economic ties between Pakistan and their respective countries with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here. During meetings with Ambassadors, Speaker has highlighted that CPEC is the ‘transcontinental game-changer’ project by connecting Sino-Pak economic corridor to Africa, Europe and Middle East. He further informed the visiting dignitaries about his efforts for bringing Muslim Ummah together through parliamentary diplomacy.

While talking to the Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, the Speaker said that Pakistan give immense importance to its relations with Kuwait since both the nations were intertwined in eternal bonds of religion, brotherhood and culture. He further said that the bonds of brotherhood could further be cemented through parliamentary friendship and economic cooperation. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called for greater interaction between business communities of both the countries to tap the immense economic potential especially in the trade and manufacturing sectors.

The Speakeralso underlined the need for forging unity amongst Muslim Ummah to confront the challenges of terrorism and extremism. He further said that Muslims should rectify the distorted image of Islam which was being projected by the extremists.He also asserted that terrorists neither have any nationality nor religion. Reciprocating good gesture of Speaker,the Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi appreciated the sentiments of the Speaker and assured his Government’s all-out support to Pakistan in diverse fields. He agreed with Speaker and said that Kuwaiti Parliament would be delighted to enhance its relations with Pakistani Parliament so that understanding and cooperation between both the countries could be further pursued.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador also acknowledged that Pakistan has always been a friend in need and stood by Kuwait in difficult times. He admired that Pakistan was the country who help and support Kuwait at the time of Iraq War. He assured the Speaker that resolution of visa related issues to Pakistanis desirous of working in Kuwait has been prioritized by his government.

While talking with Ambassador of Tunisia Mr. Adel Elarbi, the Speaker said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to Tunisia and wants to take the existing warm relations between the two countries to new heights through parliamentary and economic cooperation.

Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi while thanking the Speaker for his kind words said that his country also attaches immense importance to Pakistan and wants to revitalize its bilateral relations. He said that his country strongly desires to enhance its parliamentary relations apart from cooperation in other fields.