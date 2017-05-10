Envoy calls for increasing Pak-Swiss bilateral trade

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Marc P George has said that Pak-Swiss trade volume should be enhanced to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Addressing the local businessmen at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, the Swiss envoy said that Switzerland is a landlocked country which has great potential to enhance bilateral trade in electrical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, tourism, banking and other sectors.

He said that Swiss businessmen are also willing to make further investment in Pakistan. As many as 26 Swiss companies are already operating in Pakistan whereas a Swiss Business Council has also been set up for providing guidance to Pakistani businessmen how to enhance trade volume in Swiss markets.

He said that Swiss Business Council has signed a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in March to increase trade volume between the two counties.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President FCCI Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh introduced Faisalabad and said that the FCCI was playing a pivotal role in enhancing Pakistani trade.

Later, the FCCI shield and CPEC study report compiled by FCCI were also presented to the Swiss ambassador.