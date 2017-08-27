Environmental pollution refers to contaminants that are present in the atmosphere and cause adverse changes in the contemporary world. Environmental pollution is considered as one of the foremost health hazards of Pakistan. As the number of vehicles increases and many other factors creates problems for the people living in both urban and rural areas and now there is no area found that is free from environmental pollution. In addition, due to this pollution, many acute and chronic diseases spread in the environment such as respiratory problems, skin infection and fungal diseases.

Dangerous proportions Since the Environmental Department and other concerned agencies do not discharge their responsibilities as they should, therefore, the environmental pollution is assuming dangerous proportions. Furthermore, this issue can only be resolved if Environmental Protection Agency provides satisfactory information to the public and discharge their duties with full of responsibility/sincerely. Additionally, public should also make their involvement in ensuring a clean environment for themselves and for their families. Besides, strict action is needed for the implementation of environmental protection laws, only then desired outcome can b e achieved.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

