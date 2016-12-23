Environmental pollution

Misbah Anwar

Islamabad

Environment is generally known as a condition in which a person or thing lives, but in my opinion environment is something that describes a person, his efforts and his existence. Unfortunately, the surrounding in which we live, we breathe and we serve is in the worst conditions as compared to our personal living styles. While taking care of ourselves we have forgotten to take care of our environment. Although government is taking steps in preserving environment, but it’s not only government’s duty, but our part as well. In my opinion, if laws are enforced against big factories and companies spoiling environment, we would be able to protect our environment more efficiently. Without such laws we might be able to provide a reliable and cost effective solution to environmental issues.

Let me take an example from a few years back, where there were no such means to facilitate water drains. They were defective, people used to throw their household garbage openly into them and often the water drained into wells containing the water used for drinking purpose. In present time, we are facing the same problem. Though we are a developed society, at least developed than that of past people, but still we need to learn to keep our environment clean.

In the modern era, where we have many ways to preserve natural resources, we also came to the point where we see getting them destroyed day by day. To save our surroundings; environment, we see no tangible actions taken. The big factories and power plants are destroying the environment in the worst possible manner. For example, receiving huge amount of acid rains is another threatening effect of air pollution released by factories. As we see a number of skin infections is getting really serious and viral by the day. On my visit to hospital, I came across a caution-board which read the skin diseases are caused by air pollution: smoke and dirt. Admittedly, to keep our environment safe from these hazards, government should take strict actions enforcing certain laws to keep environment clean.

Factories and such businesses should be bound into signing a legal documentation affirming their part in protection of environment. A few of them should be not letting their waste material into water; seas, oceans, rivers and ponds, taking care of the smoke coming out of their factories causing air to get polluted and also look after disposed of solid wastes in order to reduce land pollution.