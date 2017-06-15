Environmental challenges

Saman Hamid

PAKISTAN is one of those countries that continuously experience natural disasters for last 10 years. During this time period there have been 133 events resulting in more than 3823.17 Million dollars in damages, annual average fatalities of 504 people. The problem with our climate is not an issue of how hot or cold a day is, we have been experiencing highs of 42ºC -52ºC during the last week of May. The temperatures are expected to sour throughout May and June. It is the associated changes with climate change that should bear red flags for us. It is not just the heat waves, there is a major shift in the timing of the four seasons, winter starts late, autumn and spring are diminishing each year and there is one hot long summer for most of the country. According to a report the heat wave period has also increased by 31 days during the years 1980 to 2007. The impact is two pronged; impact on agriculture and affect on topography.

Although the economic survey of Pakistan (2016-17) indicates an overall rise in agricultural output but there is no denying that the potential is not fully realized. One of the biggest stories from last year was about the fruit crop particularly, mangoes. According to Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) Due to prolonged winter season, hail storms and strong winds in Punjab, the collective production of mangoes can decline by 600,000 tonnes from total estimated production of 1.8 million tones. Another major crop that has suffered due to changing climate conditions is cotton. Early monsoon in the months of June and July and abnormal variation in temperatures over the past three years particularly affected the yield of Cotton. Wheat and rice are concerned the overall yield is also adversely affected, flash floods in the North effect land availability. Sunflower showed yield reduction up to 25 percent at elevated temperature of 10°C to 20°C beyond 2050. There is a risk that we might lose crop like sugarcane and rice in future due to water scarcity and rising temperature. There is a visible shortening of growing season length (GSL) for wheat and rice crops and Basmati rice tract and this is as a direct result of climate change.

The main topographical threats are majorly the changing monsoon and western depression, floods and siltation in dams and damage to canal system. Loss of biodiversity and heightened health risks such as strokes, pneumonia, and malaria and other vector-borne diseases, dengue is also a direct result of climate change. Some of the counter strategies suggested so far are “adaptive” farming techniques; cultivars is term used meaning short lag phase, deep root system, better management high input use efficiency, manipulation of sowing time and planting density is said to produce phenomenal results. Early warning system, continuous crop monitoring and forecasting using climate, crop and economic models can also be developed to improve conditions. Increasing forest cover is also the biggest solution to the weather problem. We need to have better laws and enforcement in place to preserve the forest cover we have particularly in the Northern areas. Technologies such as providing artificial glaciers are also proposed by come scientist to counter the risks of losing the glacier cover.

It is a threat and a very real one that is slowly taking a huge chunk away from our livelihoods our economy, an uninhabitable Pakistan is no good to anyone. Pakistan is not a big polluter but that is largely due a lagging industrial infrastructure. We cannot afford to be ignorant though Water scarcity and associated agricultural and ecological impact takes away from the country’s economy, all the losses in outputs have led to decreased national income and increase in the import bill. Contribution to inflation is another area that is yet to see serious research. Pakistan is lagging behind in coming up ways to counter this threat; this requires an “operation” akin to the one against terrorists.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Peshawar.

Email: [email protected]