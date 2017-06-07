Every year, humans produce nearly 280 million tons of plastic. And much of that plastic ends up in the environment, harming marine life and other ecosystems. As the world’s population migrates to cities, the bleak reality of climate change becomes increasingly clear and the need to create sustainable communities become paramount. Destruction of forests is to be taken as destruction of the state, and reforestation an act of rebuilding the state and advancing its welfare.

The widespread use of plastic carry bags undoubtedly poses a serious problem. With global warming on the rise, we have to do every bit that we can to save the environment. The major chemicals that go into the making of plastic are highly toxic and pose a serious threat to living beings of all species on earth. While there should be a strict ban on plastics, considering its ill-effects on the human beings and the environment, people should desist from accepting material in plastic bags. It is the moral duty of people to refrain from using plastic bags. While educating people on the need to shun plastic, we also need to make available cheaper, safer, durable alternatives.

Cloth and jute bags need to be attractively priced, easily available. Authorities alone cannot be blamed for the plastic pollution. If every individual resolves not to use plastic bags, our cities would be much better places to live in. Unless we honestly implement all ways to eliminate plastic, its ill-effects will continue to be with us. The little that we can do without much effort from our side is to say “no” to plastic bags. Plastic is widely used in our day-to-day life. Starting from a pen to a polythene bag in which we carry fruits and books are forms of plastic.

VINOD C DIXIT

Ahmedabad, India

