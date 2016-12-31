Environment & human beings

Sidra Mushtaq

Islamabad

Environment is a thing which cannot be limited to one area, society or country rather its effects affect the entire humanity; so we can say that there is an important connection between human beings and environment. Awareness about environment is new as it was responded after mid-20th Century. Environmental degradation relates with Air pollution, Water pollution, Global warming, Ozone layer depletion, Biodiversity, Resource depletion etc. People came to know that this very environment is affecting all so there should be collective efforts to check environmental degradation. Half a century ago, people were less concerned about water or air pollution, resource depletion, global warming or the Ozone layer. Similarly, these non-traditional security threats were less discussed in policy matters. But with changing paradigms a new debate on environmental issues has started. Environmental preservation is one of top priorities of developed world today. There are number of multi-national agreements signed on climate, air and water pollution. Environment refers to everything in our surroundings which belongs to human beings and affects life of human beings. Good environment can be achieved by coordination between economy and environment. European Union adopted the strategy of sustainable development in 2001 to have a safe and secure present and future. Sustainable development means economic growth and environmental protection, both go side by side. We all need to keep our environment clean and safe to make our survival best on the Earth.