Environment excellence award 2017

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Lucky Cement Limited (psx: LUCK) won the Environment Excellence Award at the 14th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2017, organized by The National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH). Lucky Cement received the award in recognition of its commitment towards sustainable development and contribution towards protecting the overall environment for a greener Pakistan. Instituted thirteen years ago, The Annual Environment Excellence Awards are the benchmark for environmental standards in Pakistan. Speaking of the occasion, Mr. Amin Ganny, Chief Operating Officer, Lucky Cement Limited, said, “At Lucky Cement, we are committed to conserving the environment and work towards keeping our operations green and environment friendly.” He further added that, “We follow a comprehensive Environmental Management and Monitoring Plan. The management strongly believes in following environmentally sustainable practices regarding the management of gaseous emissions, particulate matter, noise levels, effluents (sewage) and solid waste.”