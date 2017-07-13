Enviro offers latest electronic technology: Zaheer

GM Enviro says quality products being presented to customers in most affordable way

Khalid Butt

The Enviro-Pakistan is committed to bring the latest electronic technology in Pakistan, in terms of quality products which are presented to the customers in most affordable way.

This was stated by the General Manager, Enviro Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., Mr Zaheer Ahmed, during his interview with the Pakistan Observer in which he highlighted the Enviro products being offered in Pakistan.

Following are the questions and answers:

Q 1.First of all we would like to know about product segments in which Enviro is currently dealing in Pakistan and what makes Enviro unique from its competitors?

The product segments in which Enviro is currently dealing are; Air Conditioners, MWO, Kitchen appliances, Generators, Inverters & UPS. Enviro products are locally assembled with all of the parts imported from abroad, and the products are unique from its competitors in terms of latest technology, state-of-the-art design, quality and after sale services.

Q 2.Let us know about your business strategies that you have planned to capture specific Pakistani Market?

Enviro is determined to bring the latest electronic technology in Pakistan, in terms of quality products which are presented to the customers in most affordable way. We are already engaged in multiple multinational business consortiums in strive of offering Pakistani consumer market with world class products. We also believe that keeping our after sale services strong can aid us in capturing a major chunk of the market share.

Q 3.How you are planning to overcome your business productivity despite of rapid increase in Local manufactures electronics and home appliances?

In today’s time, the locally manufactured electronics and home appliances are unintentionally bypassing the quality element, and are more focused towards distribution. On the other hand, Enviro is primarily concerned with providing top-quality products and uninterrupted after sale services to the Pakistani market.

Q 4.If we ask you about one of the best product of Enviro in terms of sales and popularity in Pakistan then which product you will recommend to us and why?

All of Enviro products are performing really well in terms of sales and popularity, but if I had to choose one then it would be Enviro DC Inverter. This product maintains a vital position in the product line and comes with a unique DC inverter technology which no other brand is currently offering in Pakistani electronic market. Moreover, the technology offered in the DC inverter is exclusively designed for Pakistani market, keeping in mind the energy situation, which provides the most affordable solution “Be Smart & Open Your Saving Account”.

Q 5.We would love to know about your professional carrier and your brief journey of joining Enviro?

Well my experience in the electronics industry, both nationally and internationally, has exceeded more than two decades now. I have previously taken up significant positions in major consumer electronics brand, such as Samsung and Sony. As a result, I have gained rich experience in sales, marketing, operations, and planning of world class brands. Currently I am engaged as General Manager of JW Enviro, and I hope to make headway in Pakistan’s market.

Q 6.Recently some of Enviro’s competitors have made their worth in Electronics Business, what strategies you will embed in current system of Enviro Electronics to beat competition?

What makes Enviro different from its competitors is its functioning on availability, visibility and customer service which will provide a platform for Enviro to stand as the No. 1 electronic brand in Pakistan.

Enviro electronic appliances will also be widely available all across Pakistan, with prompt after sale service centers. Enviro’s visibility will ensure the perfect blend of marketing strategies combined with implementation, which will make Enviro as a prominent electronic brand in the market and the best choice preferred by the customers.

Q 7.What is your future plan for your own professional excellence and what do you see ahead?

My future plan of professional growth merely lies in growth, but in ensuring Enviro to be the No. 1 electronic brand in Pakistan. The journey will be long and full of challenges along the way, but my professional career promises me to take this job up to next level.

Q 8.In a case if we missed anything, what else you would like to tell us about Enviro Pakistan Pvt. Ltd.?

At Enviro, all of our products are ergonomically designed, easy to use and tailor made for the Pakistani household, which will offer the customers to get the best electronic solution to everyday usage.

