Enviro offers economical Inverter AC’s

Islamabad

Enviro-a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of home appliances, consumer-electronics and power-solutions has recently launched revolutionary DC Inverter Split AC, which puts an end to high electricity bills and the misery caused in summers. Enviro’s DC Inverter Split AC is the ideal choice for consumers wanting the maximum cooling in the minimum price. This air-conditioner features a Heat & Cool feature, which works in both summers and winters.

Being equipped with DC inverter technology, this air-conditioner provides 60% energy savings.

Not only is this air-conditioner designed to go in blend with the rooms’ interior, but it also provides extra fast cooling regardless of the temperature or low voltage.

This inverter AC also has an extra-quite mode, which lets the customers experience the best sleep.

Being a part of JW SEZ (formerly Ruba SEZ), Enviro is a progressive global enterprise, with a vision to be acknowledged globally as a trustworthy market-leader with a status for excellence in performance.The ergonomically designed, easy-to-use products are tailor-made to meet the needs of the Pakistani households and suit the environment.—PR