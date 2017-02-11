‘Enviro’ Electronics offers big prizes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The second edition of the ‘Pakistan Super League’ (PSL) cricket tournament begun on Friday. The exciting tournament is gaining tremendous popularity, as some of the greatest stars of international cricket can be seen in action during the thrilling matches to be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu-Dhabi. Enviro Electronics has now launched an exclusive offer for its customers. Every consumer who buys any Enviro product, before 20th of February in Pakistan, will be included in a lucky draw, with fantastic opportunities to win numerous exciting prizes and high-valued electronic products. The winner of this lucky draw will get a ‘Free-Trip’ with a return-ticket to Dubai, to participate in the ‘Pakistan Super League’ (PSL) cricket tournament. Enviro is a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of home appliances, consumer-electronics and power-solutions. Through this vibrant campaign, the company aims to achieve a stronger brand-image and gain more popularity. While the electronics industry continues to grow rapidly.