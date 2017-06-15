Enviro electronics’ Iftaar for dealers held in Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha

Islamabad

Enviro is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of home appliances, consumer-electronics and power-solutions, which are very popular in Pakistan too. This innovative company has now began a series of Iftaar events during the holy month of Ramadan, to engage with its vast network of dealers, located across all the important cities of Pakistan.

The events held so far, included sumptuous dinners held at the venue – ‘Royal Expressions’ in Multan. A lavish event was also conducted at the Dynasty Halls in Faisalabad and another one held at the Nawab Royal Restaurant in Sargodha. All these events were attended by large numbers of delighted dealers, who have always played a key role in making Enviro a successful brand. It is a tradition at Enviro to organize these Iftaar events every year during Ramadan, as the company wishes to entertain its dealers, appreciate their efforts and keep them motivated.

The management team of Enviro attending these events included; Product Managers from all categories; Qaiser Sohail for Air conditioners, Tauseef Zaffar for Water Dispensers and SDA (Small Domestic Appliances), Shakeel Raja for Hoods, Hobs and Gas products, and Aziz ur Rehman for Power Products.

Mr. Shakeel Raja appreciated the effort of the dealers and stated that: “These events have given us the opportunity to celebrate our record-breaking sales-figures and share these special moments with our dealer brothers. We were also able to personally discuss important business matters in a pleasant environment, as we strive to bond together as one coherent sales force.”

Enviro reiterates its commitment to continue holding such events in future too. After all the events in important cities of Punjab, Enviro will begin the next phase of this campaign, with Iftaar events to be continued all across the Sindh region. Through this vibrant campaign, the company aims to achieve a stronger brand-image and gain more popularity.

Growing rapidly from 5 SKU categories with 15 products till the year 2015, Enviro is now producing over one hundred products in 35 different SKUs. In future, the company plans to venture into 200 products covering 50 SKUs, to expand its market-share.—PR