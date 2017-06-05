Entries invited for ‘National Theater Festival 2017’

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has invited entries for the participation in “National Theater Festival 2017” from various theater groups.

PNCA is organizing Festival at Council Auditorium Islamabad from July 25 till August 12, 2017. The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence day celebrations.

The Objective of the Festival is to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a National platform to the leading theater groups in the country.

An official of PNCA told APP that the Council invited all the Theater Groups from all over the country to participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at National level and share their ideas with likeminded theater enthusiasts.

“PNCA will pay an amount of Rs. 1, 50,000/- as a production cost,” he said. Two or Three copies of play with excerpt to be performed must be sent to PNCA, Repertory Drama Section no later than June 10, 2017 for scrutiny.

The plays received after this date will only be considered if any other group will withdraw from the festival. All scripts should be properly typed in Urdu language.

All entries should be received through the Theater group management on their official letter heads. A related person with his/her official details and contact numbers must be mentioned for future correspondence. Only 25 to 30 best entries will be selected for their performance in the festival. The schedule of the festival with the selected plays will be announced after scrutiny on July 5 on PNCA website, i-e, www.pnca.org.—APP

Related