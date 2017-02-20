Entries invited for cardiology research award-2017

Karachi

Pakistan Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) and Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) has invited research papers from young cardiologists of the country for the 2nd National Cardiology Research Award 2017.

The awards will be given to the top three researchers at the 47th Annual Conference of Pakistan Cardiac Society, scheduled to be held from Nov 24-26 at Hyderabad.

“This is in particular context of the fact that doctors in the country were not in habit of keeping record of their patients, their diseases, prescriptions and other details – despite the fact that such data could help in preventing and lowering burden of many diseases,” Head of HealthRAB, Prof Abdul Basit told media persons in a briefing.

Prof Abdul Basit highlighting relevance of these awards said the awards have been initiated to promote culture of research in Pakistan. The known diabetologist was accompanied by other senior doctors from across the country.

A senior cardiologist, Prof Feroz Memon appreciating the initiative said that heart ailments were the leading cause of deaths in Pakistan but unfortunately no concrete data in this regard was available with the authorities.

“We need registries comprising authentic record paving way for preventive measures with focus on improve health status of our people,” he said.

Dr Memon hoped that Cardiology Research Award initiated by HealthRAB and Pakistan Cardiac Society would promote awareness about cardiac ailments and lower the death rate due to heart diseases.

General Secretary, HealthRAB, Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed said his association was striving for creation national health registries pertaining to various diseases registered among local population.

“This is to ensure that menace of preventable and treatable diseases could be lowered and controlled in Pakistan by adopting effective strategies,” he said.

Dr Ahmed said the entries have been invited from young cardiologists of the country for second of the series of national cardiology research award contest.

Fortyfive cardiologists from across the country had submitted their entries in the first NCR award competition and as per decision of a jury comprising senior cardiologists Dr Shazia Manji from Tabba Heart Institute stood first followed by Dr Shazia Rasheed from National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Dr Shahzaib Ahmed also from NICVD.—APP