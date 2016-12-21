Entrepreneurship, not only govt jobs

S Qadeer

Turbat, Balochistan

According to Rebert D. Hisrich “An entrepreneur is the person showing willingness to develop, organize and manage a business venture along with any of its risks in order to make a profit. The most obvious example of entrepreneurship is the starting of new businesses. Nevertheless, today the richest people of the world are entrepreneurs. But, all that we know is that in Pakistan out of 100, 99 percent people are in search of government jobs. It is an irony that nobody thinks to be entrepreneur. Other countries like China and importantly the United States of America, people prefer to be entrepreneurs.

No doubt, America is known as a melting pot of nationalities and cultures, and it has quickly become one of the most innovative nations to date. With driven natural-born citizens and immigrants, America is one of the most successful countries in terms of entrepreneurship. From older companies such as Standard Oil, Ford Motor Company and Carnegie Steel Company, to more contemporary companies such as Facebook and Google, American entrepreneurs have reshaped the world. The following are top five American entrepreneurs in terms of world impact: Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates and Larry Page.

I salute all the Americans for their acknowledgement of being committed in the promotion of Entrepreneurship. At the same, I would like to request all the unemployed and recently pass-outs of colleges and universities to ponder over initiating new businesses rather than looking for government jobs which are very few.