Entire police deptt needs to be revamped

Karachi University students of Criminology Department called upon the Government to improve the whole Police Department on the pattern of professional standard existed in Special Security Unit Sindh Police to effectively foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

These observations were made by M.A Final and Previous 48 students including girl students of Criminology accompanied by Chairman Criminology Department Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Burfat and other teachers during visit to Special Security Unit Headquarters.

The Commandant SSU Mr. Maqsood Ahmed briefed the students about the functioning and existing professional capabilities of commandos with particular reference to modern professional training provided to commandos and officers of SSU.

The students during visit were very impressed by the commandos’ professional standard and training provided on modern lines to counter terrorism. The students also witnessed the mock drill conducted by commandos of S.W.A.T. team to crackdown the activities of terrorists. The participants were also imparted Hostile Environment Awareness Training (H.E.A.T) about the precautionary and safety measures to be adopted in case of any hostile situation if created by terrorists.