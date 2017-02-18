Entire nation stands with govt

Peshawar

The entire nation stands with the government and security forces in their just struggle for exterminating the menace of terrorism and fully supports their policies and actions for maintaining durable peace in the country.

The deadly attacks at Sehwan Sharif, Lahore and Peshawar where dozens of innocent people have been martyred and injured remind that terrorists have no regards for humanity and religion and time is ripe for taking decisive action against them.

This was stated by the various political leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while unanimously stressing to defeat terrorism with iron hands.

While referring to the Thursday’s barbaric terrorist attack at Sehwan Sharif, ANP leader and former minister Wajid Ali Khan said killing of innocent people was an extremely condemnable act and time has come that all provinces should implement National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit to wipe out terrorism completely.

The terrorist attack at Sehwan Sharif and Lahore indicated that terrorism was still existing in the country, which needed a collective struggle and effective implementation of NAP by all the provinces, he explained.

The ANP leader said such tragic episodes would continue to happen if NAP was not implemented with efficacy, adding agencies responsible for curbing this menace needed to be strengthened besides making serious efforts to block all the ways and means of funding of banned outfits.—APP